Philadelphia sees violent night as at least 5 people are shot, 1 killed and 17-year-old girl stabbed

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia police investigate a shooting at 11th and Rising Sun that injured a 30-year-old man.

PHILADELPHIA - A violent night across Philadelphia to start the weekend as at least five people are shot and one killed, while one 17-year-old girl is stabbed.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia, after a fight broke out between two men at a youth field. Earlier, Friday afternoon, a man was shot in the head and killed in Kensington and early Friday evening, a man was critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting.

About 8:45, police responded to shots fired at 11th Street and Rising Sun Avenue in North Philadelphia, where a 30-year-old man was shot in both legs. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as stable.

Another reported shooting happened in Kensington, on East Indiana Street, around 9:15 p.m. There were no other details on any victims in that incident.

Around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times on the 5600 block of Vine Street, in West Philadelphia. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.