Philadelphia sees violent night as at least 5 people are shot, 1 killed and 17-year-old girl stabbed

A violent night across Philadelphia to start the weekend as at least five people are shot and one killed, while one 17-year-old girl is stabbed.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia, after a fight broke out between two men at a youth field. Earlier, Friday afternoon, a man was shot in the head and killed in Kensington and early Friday evening, a man was critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting.

About 8:45, police responded to shots fired at 11th Street and Rising Sun Avenue in North Philadelphia, where a 30-year-old man was shot in both legs. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as stable.

Another reported shooting happened in Kensington, on East Indiana Street, around 9:15 p.m. There were no other details on any victims in that incident.

Around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times on the 5600 block of Vine Street, in West Philadelphia. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

