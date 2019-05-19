1-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Newark

article

Police say a 1-year-old boy was struck and killed by a truck Saturday night in Newark, Del.

According to authorities the incident happened on Raven Turn Road around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say a 25-year-old woman driving a Ford 500 struck the child while trying to negotiate a cul-de-sac. The woman stayed on scene until emergency responders arrived.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol or speed were not factors in the fatal crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.