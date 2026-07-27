LeBron James may live in New York City while playing for Sixers, reports say

The Brief LeBron James is officially a Philadelphia 76er, but reports say he may plan to live in New York City. Some Philadelphia fans want LeBron to live locally, while others just care about winning. Local realtors say there are plenty of luxury options in the Philadelphia area if LeBron chooses to stay.



LeBron James is now a Philadelphia 76er, but several reports say he may be looking to live in New York City and possibly commute by helicopter for practices and games.

Fan reactions to LeBron’s possible move

What they're saying:

According to several reports, LeBron James is considering living in New York City while playing for the Philadelphia Sixers, and could commute to Philadelphia for team activities.

Many Philadelphia sports fans have strong feelings about the idea of LeBron living in New York while playing for the Sixers.

"I think NYC is a great spot to be in… socially and atmosphere wise… But I think if you’re gonna play for Philly… you gotta live in Philly," said Billy Greco of South Philadelphia.

Anna Coleman of Cheltenham said, "We breathe Philly…we live Philly…gotta come here…"

Shawn Coleman, also from Cheltenham, said, "He can stay there on the off season… And Philly in the on season… you need a driver? I’m the person for you! LeBron - I’ll bring you to Philly every day."

Some fans are more focused on the team’s success than where LeBron lives. "It’s a little weird he’s living in NY, but he’s LeBron so he can do whatever in my eyes… as long as he wins I’m fine with it," said Liam Miller of Cherry Hill. Another fan said, "He could live on the moon if we get a championship."

Philadelphia real estate options for LeBron

Local realtor Reid Rosenthal of The Rosenthal Group at Berkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach said there are plenty of luxury options in the Philadelphia area, including penthouses and townhomes in locations from the Main Line to South Jersey and Center City.

"Philadelphia has some beautiful condos, some beautiful townhomes," said Rosenthal. "We have a penthouse — it’s one of those spectacular penthouses…we have plenty of luxury in Philadelphia."

Rosenthal also pointed out that LeBron would not have to buy a home and could rent instead.

"Great restaurants - Philly is a foodie city… easy to come and go from Philadelphia - close to airport… close to NYC… if you’re in Philly for the next two years - why not get entrenched in the community and live local," said Rosenthal.

The question of where LeBron will live has sparked debate among fans, but the focus for many remains on the hope of a championship win.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed where LeBron James will ultimately choose to live during his time with the Philadelphia Sixers.