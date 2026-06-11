1-year-old girl dies after apparent drowning in Kensington: police

The Brief A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive in water in Kensington, police say. She was pronounced dead at Saint Christopher's Hospital at 7:49 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Police are investigating the victim's home as a crime scene, with Special Victims detectives involved.



A 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Saint Christopher's Hospital after being found unresponsive in water in Kensington, police say.

What we know:

Fire department paramedics responded to a hospital case just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, after a report of a 1-year-old girl found in water and unresponsive, Inspector Small said.

Medics transported the girl to Saint Christopher's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m., according to Small.

Police say the preliminary information points to drowning as the cause of death. The girl lived at the property with her family.

Dig deeper:

Police entered the home and found a large basin filled with water in the second-floor bathroom tub, Inspector Small said.

It is not clear if this is where the child drowned, but they say the basin was found filled with water.

The first-floor dining room was also found with water covering the floor, which police described as ‘unusual.’

Special Victims investigators and the medical examiner's office are handling the case. The house is being held as a crime scene while detectives continue their investigation.

The girl’s mother and other children were at the property, and detectives are speaking with them as part of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed exactly how the child drowned or the circumstances leading up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing and details about how the water ended up on the first floor remain unclear.