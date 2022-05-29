1-year-old shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh drive-by shooting

article

A 1-year-old child was killed by gunfire Sunday in an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

Officers were called to an intersection not far from Market Square and the PPG Place complex at around 2:45 p.m. on a report that an infant had been shot. Shortly afterward, there were "numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area," Cmdr. Cristyn Zett told reporters.

Zett said the baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the child's mother was present but it was not immediately clear who else was there, or whether there was any connection between the shooter and the child. Police didn't immediately release a description or talk about the evidence found, although several shell casings were visible in photos from the scene.