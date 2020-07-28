10-foot great white shark pings off coast of New Jersey

article

A 10-foot great white shark has been tracked off the coast of New Jersey Tuesday morning.

According to the Ocearch Shark Tracker, the large shark pinged off the coast near Ocean City and Atlantic City just after 8 a.m.

The shark, a female sub-adult named Miss May, has been measured at over 10-feet long.

Ocearch has been tracking Miss May since last February when she tagged off the coast of Florida. On their website, Ocearch is described as a "data-centric organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean." They say their mission includes accelerating the ocean's return to balance and abundance through research, education, outreach, and policy.

Their tracker can be used to track sharks, dolphins, alligators, and even turtles.

Advertisement

You can track Miss May's future movements by clicking here. You can also follow Miss May on Twitter.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP