Inside Look: Mansion in South Jersey up for auction starting at $10 million

If you're looking for a modest home in a quaint New Jersey town - this definitely isn't the listing for you!

It's been dubbed the "palace of South Jersey," and is being auctioned for no less than $10 million.

The 40,000-square-foot mansion is so massive that it spans two towns, Moorestown and Cinnaminson, depending on which wing your standing in.

Drawing influence from European styles throughout most of the house, the facade was actually designed after Philadelphia's City Hall.

FOX 29's Mike Jerrick got to take a look inside during Good Day Philadelphia.

With seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, gym, movie theater, game room, pub room, golf simulator and reflecting pool, it's clear no expense was spared while constructing this masterpiece.

Want to take a tour yourself? It would take at least 90 minutes to see the whole mansion!

And it could be yours for as low as $10 million - the lowest bid being accepted until October 9.