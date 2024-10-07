Vehicle of NJ man missing since 2016 found submerged in Atlantic City waters

A discovery made by a boater last week has been linked to a nearly 8-year missing persons case in Atlantic City.

Dashand Stokelin was reported missing by his family on November 23, 2016, after he was last seen on the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue.

The 36-year-old was driving a blue Subaru Legacy, according to police.

Last week, police were alerted after a boat's sonar detected what appeared to be a vehicle at the bottom of the Clam Thorofare.

The vehicle was removed from the water on October 2, and identified as the one operated by Stokelin on the day of his disappearance.

Police say no human remains were found after a search of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.