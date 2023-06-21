10 rescued from 3-alarm Atlantic City rowhome blaze; 3 injured: officials

article

A large fire in Atlantic City in six rowhomes has injured three people, after 10 were rescued from the burning buildings.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon, around 1 p.m., on the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue, according to authorities.

Atlantic City fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames and quickly alerted a third-alarm.

10 people were rescued from the six rowhomes on fire. Officials said three of those people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Their conditions were not released.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters fought about two-and-a-half hours to get control of the three-alarm fire.

The Red Cross was on hand to help those needing assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.