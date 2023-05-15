A 10-year-old girl is dead after she was shot on Mother's Day while riding in a vehicle in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said Arianna Davis succumbed to her injuries Wednesday after fighting for her life for the past three days.

The shooting, police said, happened in the 3700 block of Hayes Street Sunday night as the girl and her family were on the way to their home.

It appears the car was struck when as many as 50 shots were fired from somewhere on the street. After the shooting, the family quickly drove to a nearby fire station in the 1500 block of C Street in Southeast where firefighters transported her to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $10,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office is offering $10,000 as well, bringing the total possible reward amount to $45,000.

A separate shooting around 4 a.m. Monday sent a 12-year-old girl to the hospital when she was struck by a stray bullet while she was in bed.