10-year-old student accused of posting 'disturbing video' online about New Jersey school

A New Jersey 10-year-old is facing charges after investigators say the student posted a "disturbing video" online about a local school.

The Franklin Township Police Department said they were notified by school officials Wednesday morning about a "disturbing video of a school in our district."

The department immediately deployed officers to all four schools in the district, and remained at each building until the schools lifted their safety protocols.

Investigators say it took them less than half an hour to discover that a 10-year-old student from Franklinville allegedly posted the threatening video online.

The child was removed from the school and taken by police to the Franklin Township Police Department to meet with investigators.

Authorities say upon the completion of the investigation, the child will be charged with causing a false public alarm.

"We want to ensure the public that school security is our number one priority," the department said in a press release.