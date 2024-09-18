13-year-old girl fatally shot in North Philadelphia: police

article

A teen girl is dead after police say a shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At around 7:37 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street. Police say the shooting occurred inside the second-floor hallway.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.