13-year-old girl fatally shot in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A teen girl is dead after police say a shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.
At around 7:37 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street. Police say the shooting occurred inside the second-floor hallway.
Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.
No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.