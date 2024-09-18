Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, wife indicted on endangering the welfare of a child charges

article

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife, Atlantic City School District Superintendent La’Quetta Small, were indicted Wednesday on charges alleging the couple physically and emotionally abused their teenage daughter several times last year.

Marty and La'Quetta were both charged in April with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child after prosecutors said the couple abused their 15-year-old daughter between December and January. Marty Small, who has been Atlantic City's mayor since 2020, was also charged with terroristic threats and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors highlighted one instance where Mayor Small, 50, allegedly hit his daughter several times in the head with a broom, causing her to lose consciousness. That same month, Small allegedly threatened to "earth slam" his teenage daughter down a flight of stairs and threw her to the ground by her head.

Small is accused of smacking the weave out of his daughter's head, and punching her several times in the legs. His wife, La'Quetta, also punched their daughter in the chest and mouth during two different incidents, and dragged her by her hair and struck her in the shoulder with a belt in another.

Earlier this month, the principal of Atlantic City High School, Constance Days-Chapman, was also indicted after she was accused of failing to tell authorities that a student had twice reported being abused by her parents.

Marty and La'Quetta, meanwhile, have maintained their innocence despite the allegations levied against them. Their lawyer, Ed Jacobs, said the Smalls are "completely innocent of any wrongdoing and will ultimately be vindicated."