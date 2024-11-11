100-year-old World War II veteran Mae Warner gets candid about serving as a woman

Inside the walls of the Mansion at Rosemont retirement community in Bryn Mawr are a lifetime of stories, several from those formerly in uniform.

"The Japanese are being pushed back towards the Philippines and the war in Germany is coming to an end, and I’m hearing announcements men of 17 join the Army Air Corps aviation cadet program," says one of the veterans.

Many of these stories come from men of service, which makes 100-year-old World War II veteran, Mae Warner’s story a bit different.

"I was in the high school class of 42 so, when we graduated everybody was gung ho in doing something about the war," said Warner.

At that time, women weren’t allowed to serve in combat roles during World War II, but could take on other military responsibilities.

"Guess I tried to enlist but you had to be twenty years old in order to get into any of the women’s services," said Warner.

After waiting, she later enlisted in the Coast Guard women’s reserve, better known as SPARS.

Between 1942 and 1946 more than 10,000 women volunteered as SPARS.

A role to replace a man at the base stations so he could go to war.

Related article

"That was the idea and after all we had to win the war, I just hoped that whoever the place I took, I hope he got home safely," said Warner.

Which, the war was won thanks to the many SPARS like Warner, who helped pave the way for women in the military.

"Well if I am, I’m really quite taken back by it because I never felt that I was very special at all but a lot of people seem to think that and it surprises me," said Warner.

That’s why on a day of military remembrance, a room full of veterans and other future service members are showing, they always humble Warner just how important and special she is.

"I guess we were just happy to be doing something to help, help us win the war. We relieved somebody for that purpose. That was supposed to be very good and it was because it worked, we won the war…. So thank you," said Warner as the room erupted with applause.