$10,000 stolen during Philly home invasion; several suspects still on the loose

The Brief A home was invaded in Philly's Mayfair section early Sunday morning. Cell phones and $10,000 were stolen. Several suspects are still being sought.



Police are searching for a group of suspects they say made off with thousands of dollars after breaking into a home in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

What we know:

Police responded to a home invasion on the 3200 block of Cottman Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Cell phones and $10,000 were stolen from the home.

A group of suspects, described as 3–4 men, fled in a white Honda with tinted windows and front-end damage.

What's next:

Police are currently tracking the stolen cell phone. Its last location was on Interstate 95.

State police have also been contacted to help track the vehicle.