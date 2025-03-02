$10,000 stolen during Philly home invasion; several suspects still on the loose
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a group of suspects they say made off with thousands of dollars after breaking into a home in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.
What we know:
Police responded to a home invasion on the 3200 block of Cottman Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Cell phones and $10,000 were stolen from the home.
A group of suspects, described as 3–4 men, fled in a white Honda with tinted windows and front-end damage.
What's next:
Police are currently tracking the stolen cell phone. Its last location was on Interstate 95.
State police have also been contacted to help track the vehicle.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.