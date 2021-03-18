11 Council Rock District bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

Council Rock District buses sat idle in the lot for Thursday afternoon service after 11 drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

In a district where several thousand kids ride the bus to and from school, parents in the district lamenting the news the employees from the contracted transportation company First Student tested positive, while several other drivers were waiting for results.

"I know there weren't enough bus drivers and because of COVID positive and due to that there wasn’t enough bus driver so parents had to go to the schools and pick up their own kids," parent Gorkem Geylani said.

School officials told parents to be prepared to make alternate plans for transportation. Some 6,000 kids are bused in the Council Rock District every day.

School officials said they would follow protocols for contact tracing, but in an email posted on a community Facebook page, the superintendent told parents, "We cannot be sure who exactly is riding a bus on days when infection may have been possible and buses have multiple daily trips to a variety of schools and extracurricular activities."

