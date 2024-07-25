Murder charges brought against Pennsylvania couple in death of 12-year-old girl

Prosecutors on Thursday filed upgraded charges against a Pennsylvania father and his girlfriend who are accused of abusing and starving a 12-year-old girl whose body was "severely emaciated" when she died.

Rendell Hoagland and Cindy Warren were charged in May with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and related offenses in connection to the death of 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland. Those charges were upgraded to include first-degree, second-degree and third-degree murder, and Involuntary Servitude, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say Hoagland called first responders and claimed his daughter struck a tree while riding her bike over the weekend. Medics who came to the family's home found the girl unconscious in the back seat of a pickup truck "looking emaciated, with a weak pulse, and barely alive," according to a criminal complaint.

Malinda was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died. Investigators say hospital staff concluded that Melinda was "severely emaciated" with significant bruising, abrasions and fractures all over her body, and weighed just 50 pounds.

Featured article

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe told reporters that a forensic pathologist concluded that Malinda died of starvation and blunt force trauma. He added that Malinda had "no signs of body fat" when she died and had injuries to most major organ systems.

Investigators on Thursday showed a timeline of events, starting in November 2021 when the couple allegedly first discussed abusing Malinda. The timeline details the couple's alleged abuse inflicted upon Melinda, including "food and water restrictions as punishment" from June 2022 to September 2022.

An investigation later revealed gruesome allegations of abuse and starvation inflicted by the couple, including videos that show the child shackled to furniture and forced to exercise as she is yelled at and threatened through the camera. Criminal complaints state that over 100 disturbing videos of abuse were found on devices recovered during search warrants, and text messages between Hoagland and Warren that discussed the child's deteriorating condition.

"The evidence shows that these defendants communicated regularly about how they were going to terrorize Malinda," de Barrena-Sarobe said. "She was subjected to physical and psychological torture, and as someone who has reviewed just a small fraction of these photos and video and text messages, I can tell you that it appears that Malinda was reprogrammed to accept abuse as part of her life."

The 9-year-old biological son of Warren also lived at the home during the alleged abuse. Investigators said he has since been removed from the home, but appeared to be healthy and taken care of. He is no longer in Warren's custody.

"No child ever should have to endure what Malinda suffered," said Attorney Alexandria Crouthamel. "Every stone will be turned over in trying to determine how Malinda’s preventable death occurred. She was a 12-year-old beautiful girl who had the rest of her life to live. Sadly - and negligently - the very people who were supposed to protect her failed miserably."

Rendell Hoagland and Cindy Warren have both been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and related offenses in connection to the death of a 12-year-old girl. (Chester County District Attorney’s Office)

Lawyers for the family have pointed out "repeated missed warning signs and red flags" in the tragic death of Malinda Hoagland, including a 2020 custody order that they say "severely restricted" Warren's contact with Hoagland.

Lawyers say Warren should not have been allowed to live with Malinda due to a child abuse conviction over 20-years ago that resulted in the death of a 2-year-old girl. Warren's ex-husband, according to prosecutors, pleaded guilty in the death and is currently serving a maximum 50-year prison sentence.

Warren, attorneys say, was given a 3-7 year prison sentence after she testified against her former partner and pleaded guilty to child endangerment of their 3-year-old son. When Malinda's half-sisters confronted Rendell Hoagland about Warren's criminal past, attorneys say they were "cut out of her life."

District Attorney de Barrena-Sarobe told reporters that Malinda's biological mother suffers from a severe mental health issue and is unable to care for herself, which he called a "primary reason" for Rendell Hoagland earning custody of Malinda.

Lawyers for the family said they have been in touch with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro about a proposed law named after Malinda to "protect children across the state." Prosecutors say they will purse the death penalty in the alleged murder of Malinda.