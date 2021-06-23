11-foot great white shark pings off of New Jersey coast

article

An 11-foot great white shark has been tracked off the coast of New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ocearch Shark Tracker, the large shark first pinged off the coast last week in the Delaware Bay. Her first stop in the Delaware Bay was pinged on June 17.

Freya, as the shark is named, then pinged off areas right alongside Ocean City and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Freya, which means Noble Woman, is estimated to be 11.26 feet long and weighs approximately 883 pounds. She is in a sub-adult stage for sharks.

After being tracked along the southern New Jersey coast, Freya made her way up to the ocean off of Toms River then to Long Island before finally reaching Rhode Island where she remains as of June 21.

According to researchers, Freya was first tagged on March 25, 2021 in Onslow Bay.

Their tracker can be used to track sharks, dolphins, alligators, and even turtles.

