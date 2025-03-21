11 injured as tree falls onto NJ school bus
A large tree fell onto a school bus in New Jersey Friday morning, sending 11 people to the hospital.
The bus was driving in Tewksbury Township when the crash occurred, according to Whitehouse Rescue Squad. Photos provided by emergency rescue teams show severe damage to the front cab of the bus.
Medics took 11 people on board to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said. There, injured students were reunited with their parents.
There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall, but winds were breezy at the time of the crash, gusting between 30-40 mph, according to a weather station in Readington.