11 injured as tree falls onto NJ school bus

The cause of the tree fall is unknown, but winds were gusting between 30-40 mph at the time of the incident.



A large tree fell onto a school bus in New Jersey Friday morning, sending 11 people to the hospital.

The bus was driving in Tewksbury Township when the crash occurred, according to Whitehouse Rescue Squad . Photos provided by emergency rescue teams show severe damage to the front cab of the bus.

Medics took 11 people on board to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said. There, injured students were reunited with their parents.