11 injured as tree falls onto NJ school bus

By Scott Sistek
Published  March 21, 2025 2:16pm EDT
The Brief

    • A large tree fell onto a school bus in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey, sending 11 people to the hospital with minor injuries.
    • The bus sustained severe damage to its front cab, and injured students were reunited with their parents at the hospital.
    • The cause of the tree fall is unknown, but winds were gusting between 30-40 mph at the time of the incident.

A large tree fell onto a school bus in New Jersey Friday morning, sending 11 people to the hospital.

The bus was driving in Tewksbury Township when the crash occurred, according to Whitehouse Rescue Squad.  Photos provided by emergency rescue teams show severe damage to the front cab of the bus.

Medics took 11 people on board to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.  There, injured students were reunited with their parents.

tree-bus-nj-2.jpg

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall, but winds were breezy at the time of the crash, gusting between 30-40 mph, according to a weather station in Readington. 

