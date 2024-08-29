12 people rescued from boats partying in Schuylkill River overnight: police

Another night of police activity on the Schuylkill River after a boat party was forced to end early.

Philadelphia police say two small boats full of people were partying near the Platt Bridge around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Suddenly, one of the boats started to take on water.

Twelve people had to be rescued by Coast Guard and Marine Units, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, and police have yet to say what caused the boat to take on water.

The incident comes just a day after a vehicle rolled into the Schuylkill River after a man and woman "engaged in sexual activity."