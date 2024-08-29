Expand / Collapse search

12 people rescued from boats partying in Schuylkill River overnight: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 29, 2024 6:55am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

12 people rescued from party boats on Schuylkill River

Philadelphia police say two small boats full of people were partying near the Platt Bridge around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when one started takking on water.

PHILADELPHIA - Another night of police activity on the Schuylkill River after a boat party was forced to end early.

Philadelphia police say two small boats full of people were partying near the Platt Bridge around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Suddenly, one of the boats started to take on water.

MORE HEADLINES:

Twelve people had to be rescued by Coast Guard and Marine Units, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, and police have yet to say what caused the boat to take on water.

The incident comes just a day after a vehicle rolled into the Schuylkill River after a man and woman "engaged in sexual activity."