Car smashes straight into beloved pharmacy in Delaware County

A Delaware County pharmacy is still intact, despite a vehicle crashing into it Wednesday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the aftermath of the shocking crash that sent a car straight through the storefront of the Katz Pharmacy in Havertown.

Havertown police say it all happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Eagle and Darby roads, just after 7 a.m. Officials say a car ended up inside the pharmacy after a traffic incident at the intersection where both drivers claimed they had the green light.

Luckily, the pharmacy wasn’t open at the time of the incident.

"It was quite a mess," pharmacist Michael Cionci is a registered pharmacist and owner of Katz Pharmacy. He tells FOX 29 the call he received was quite the shocker, "The whole car was in the front. You gotta worry about the structure of the building. I have tenants upstairs. You worry that they may not have a place to live."

Officials say the driver ended up inside the pharmacy sustained minor injuries. Conci explained, "The gentleman that ended up in the store in the car was stuck for a bit. The walls fell on top of the car."

He’s grateful that everyone is alive, "We can replace things, but we can’t replace people. It’s good. God’s looking out for me."

He’s also thankful that the more than 100-year-old building is still standing and open for business. "Everything was found to be structurally sound. I can’t express the gratitude I have."