Vehicle rolls into Schuylkill River as man, woman 'engage in sexual activity': police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police responded to an unusual - and rather awkward - incident on the Schuylkill River early Wednesday morning.
A vehicle parked on Kelly Drive had made its way into the river near the Columbia Bridge around 4:45 a.m.
Police say a man and woman were engaging in sexual activity in the backseat when the woman accidentally disengaged the gear, causing the vehicle to roll right into the water.
Luckily, both the man and woman were able to escape safely with no injuries.
The vehicle, believed to be a Land or Range Rover, was pulled from the water around 9 a.m.
The incident comes just weeks after another car drove off Kelly Drive into Schuylkill River with no one found inside.