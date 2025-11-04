12-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Philly shooting: police

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was shot at 18th and Huntingdon Streets. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is active and ongoing.



A 12-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet in a shooting at 18th and Huntingdon streets.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officers responded to the shooting at around 6:43 p.m.

The boy was found with a gunshot wound and transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where he is stable.

Central Detectives Division and the Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the incident.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details about the shooter or the events leading up to the shooting have not been released.