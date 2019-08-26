12-year-old boy missing from Oxford Circle

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a boy reported missing from Oxford Circle.

Jihaid Markaoui, 12, was last seen Sunday on the 6300 block of Oakland Street.

Police say Markaoui is diagnosed with multiple mental health disorders.

Anyone with any information on Markaoui's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.