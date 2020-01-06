12-year-old Haverford boy to star on kid's baking championship on Food Network

Avner Schwartz, a 7th grade baker from Haverford, will be on the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" Monday night.

The 12-year-old self-taught baker is so good that he has his own baking business, as well.

He visited Good Day to showcase his skills to celebrate National Shortbread Day and a few of his own specialty bakes.

Avner's business is called "Gingee Says" and, according to his website, he learned how to bake by watching YouTube videos and reading cookbooks.

If Avner wins the Food Network's baking show Monday night, he will win $25,000.

More information about when and how to watch to cheer on Avner can be found on the Food Network website.