13-year-old boy dies being trapped underneath tractor in Gloucester County

The Brief Police say a 13-year-old boy died when a farm tractor overturned, trapping him underneath. The boy was helping a family member dig a hole with the tractor when police say it flipped. A adult man was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries.



A 13-year-old boy died when police say he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor Monday in Gloucester County.

What we know:

Officers from the Franklin Township Police Department and Elk Township Police Department were called to a property on the 1100 block of Swedesboro Road around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a juvenile trapped under a farm tractor.

Police found a 13-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive underneath an overturned tractor. Officers worked together to lift the vehicle off the boy and immediately began life-saving measures.

The boy was brought to Cooper University Hospital where police say he died from his injuries. An adult was also hurt in the incident, and was treated for minor injuries.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the young teen and a family member were using the tractor to dig a hole when the vehicle flipped and trapped the boy underneath.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released by police.