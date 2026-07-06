Camden County flooding strands drivers, triggers 40 rescues after heavy rain

The Brief Flash flooding in Camden County brought nearly 3 inches of rain in one hour, leading to 40 water rescues. Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden and Ben Franklin Bridge was closed for nearly an hour, with drivers stranded and some needing to be towed. Residents and business owners reported repeated flooding and thousands of dollars in damage, with calls for more action on storm drains.



Flash flooding hit parts of Camden County after a morning downpour brought nearly 3 inches of rain in one hour, according to Camden County officials. The heavy rain forced road closures, stranded drivers, and caused significant damage to homes and businesses.

Flash flooding strands drivers and damages businesses

What we know:

Camden County reported 40 water rescues after the intense rainfall, and Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden was closed for nearly an hour. Some drivers had to be towed, while others waited for the water to recede.

Tony Morelli, owner of a 75-year-old corner market in Gloucester Township, said his business floods multiple times each summer due to overwhelmed storm drains. "It happens 3 to 6 to 8 times a season," said Morelli. "I had it this time I’m sorry it’s just, I blew another compressor that’s another 13 14 hundred dollars every time I blow thousands of dollars and they don’t do nothing," said Morelli.

On Route 38 in Pennsauken, neighbors came out to help direct traffic and push out cars stalled in the water. "It’s my neighborhood some people trying to give me money I’m like I don’t want your money I’m just here to help," said Michael Diaz.

Some residents described the flooding as a recurring problem. "It is what it is there is nothing we can really do about it, it’s frustrating it keeps happening I mean this is the third time I’ve been stuck here this summer," said Julia Kennedy.

What they're saying:

In Camden, the flooding forced the closure of Admiral Wilson Boulevard and left drivers stranded. Jessie Ricard said, "911 and I just let them know we’re all stuck here, no one can get by it’s pouring and the water is almost up to my door."

Ché Foster in Maple Shade was driving his 7-year-old nephew home from radiation treatment when the flash flooding hit. They tried to turn around but got stuck on a sidewalk median. "That rain storm was terrible, it was bad. It came down like cats and dogs. We were lucky to get out of it," said Foster. He said good samaritans from the Center for Economic Opportunity helped them get on their way.

Governor Mikie Sherrill released the following statement on the State’s response to continued severe weather:

"The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management (NJOEM) continues to be activated and assisting communities across the state with severe weather conditions, including those impacted by today’s substantial flooding. During the last few days, I have been in direct contact with mayors, as well as our utility companies, transit officials, and our emergency responders to ensure a closely coordinated response. I’m grateful to all of our public servants who have been working around the clock to keep people safe. Our communities have been hit hard, and we will continue to help them recover," said Governor Mikie Sherrill.

What you can do:

Camden has activated its Emergency Operations Center. Anyone with storm damage is urged to call 856-757-7132 or 7139.

Residents and business owners say repeated flooding is causing thousands of dollars in damage and are calling for more action to address the overwhelmed storm drains.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what long-term solutions will be implemented to prevent future flooding or how much total damage was caused by the storm.