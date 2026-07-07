Bucknell University coach charged in hazing death of freshman football player

The Brief A former Bucknell University coach faces criminal charges in the 2024 hazing death of a student athlete. Prosecutors say the coach ignored warnings about the student’s Sickle Cell trait. The student died after being forced to do extreme exercises during football practice.



Attorney General Dave Sunday announced felony and misdemeanor charges against former Bucknell University strength coach Mark Kulbis in connection with the 2024 hazing death of freshman football player Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr.

What we know:

Kulbis was charged Monday with felony aggravated hazing and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and hazing, according to the Office of Attorney General. He surrendered and was arraigned, with bail set at $10,000 unsecured.

Investigators say Dickey, who had Sickle Cell trait, collapsed after being forced to do 100 "up-downs" and several plank drills during his first day of football practice on July 10, 2024. Kulbis was the only coach present and did not call for help until Dickey passed out.

The investigation found that the exercises were done despite training and direction from other coaches that such workouts were not safe or appropriate.

Dickey died two days later, on July 12, 2024. An autopsy determined his death was caused by the combination of the exercises, his Sickle Cell trait, body weight and exertional rhabdomyolysis.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Sunday called Dickey's death "an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.’s death was preventable."

"The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.’s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts." Sunday added, "The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.’s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about any potential additional charges or disciplinary actions against other individuals or the university. It is not clear if further changes to hazing policies or training will result from this case.