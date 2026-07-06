Philadelphia man charged in $24K Pokémon card theft at Evesham police HQ

The Brief Evesham Township Police say a man used fake cryptocurrency to buy a rare Pokémon card worth $24,200. The deal happened in the police department’s Safe Exchange Zone, but the payment turned out to be fraudulent. Police arrested Christian Elam of Philadelphia, who is now in Burlington County Jail.



A Philadelphia man was arrested after allegedly using fraudulent cryptocurrency to buy a rare Pokémon card for $24,200 in the Evesham Township Police Department’s Safe Exchange Zone.

What we know:

According to the Evesham Township Police Department, the victim arranged to sell a rare Pokémon card for $24,200 through Facebook Marketplace. The transaction took place in the Safe Exchange Zone inside police headquarters, where the buyer paid with cryptocurrency that was later found to be fake.

Police say they identified the suspect as Christian Elam, 26, of Philadelphia. Elam was charged with third-degree theft by deception and second-degree computer-related theft, according to police.

Police say the Safe Exchange Zone is located in the lobby of Evesham Police Headquarters at 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, and is open 24 hours a day. The parking lot is also monitored by video surveillance.

What they're saying:

The Evesham Township Police Department reminded residents that while the Safe Exchange Zone is well-lit and monitored, people should always verify payment—especially for high-value items or when using cryptocurrency or electronic payments.

Police say department staff do not get involved in transactions, witness deals, or give legal advice. Transactions involving weapons or drugs are not allowed.