Jefferson Hospital 'micro-analyzing' security procedures, communication response following deadly shooting

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is "micro-analyzing" security procedures to fully understand what could have changed or what could have been done differently after police say an employee opened fire, killing a coworker early Monday night.

According to a spokesperson, the preliminary investigation reveals that process deficiencies and human error played a part in delaying the hospital's emergency communications.

"It is important to stress that the outcome would not have been different in this specific case. We are very fortunate that Monday’s incident did not result in more injuries," the spokesperson added.

The overhead communication system was not used effectively. Delays in using the overhead communication system resulted in team members learning about the shooting through JeffAlert, text messages and/or social media. The hospital also initiated a Code Blue alert before an alert of an active shooter, drawing a response team to the area where the shooting occurred. Although the hospital knew the shooter had left, this was a protocol error, according to the spokesperson.

"This was a planned act of violence. However, we are committed to putting in place appropriate changes that will improve our processes and ability to communicate in "real time," the hospital said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office brought multiple charges, including murder and four counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, against Stacey Hayes on Tuesday.

Authorities say Hayes, 55, entered the hospital wearing scrubs and a mask carrying a bag of guns. Sources tell FOX 29 Hayes walked past more than 50 people on his way to the ninth floor.

Shortly after midnight, Hayes allegedly walked up to Anrae James, a 43-year-old nurse assistant, and shot him six times. James died at the scene.

James’ widow, Barbara James, spoke with FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick Tuesday morning and called her husband a "wonderful guy." She added that there’s still a number of questions she needs answers to.

After the shooting, police say Hayes left the scene in a U-Haul. About an hour later, police received a report of an armed man in scrubs outside of the School of the Future at 40th and Parkside. Officers from the 16th District responded to the scene and police say Hayes fired dozens of rounds at responding officers.

A 32-year-old officer who was grazed in the face was treated and released. Another 30-year-old officer was scheduled for surgery Monday afternoon after he was shot in the elbow.

