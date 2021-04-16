13-year-old girl injured during double shooting in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON - Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was injured during a double shooting late Thursday night in Wilmington, Delaware.
Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 400 block of Buttonwood Street just before midnight. Police found a 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims, who have not been identified by police, were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.
Investigators did not say what sparked the gunfire. No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.
