Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Deborah Johnson-McCoy, 13, was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police described Johnson-McCoy as 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black pants, blue coat and gray headscarf.

Authorities said Johnson-McCoy frequents the area of 44th and Brown streets.

Anyone with any information on Johnson-McCoy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

