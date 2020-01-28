13-year-old girl reported missing from West Philadelphia
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.
Deborah Johnson-McCoy, 13, was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.
Police described Johnson-McCoy as 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black pants, blue coat and gray headscarf.
Authorities said Johnson-McCoy frequents the area of 44th and Brown streets.
Anyone with any information on Johnson-McCoy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.
