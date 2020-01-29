14 injured in 2-alarm fire at Upper Merion apartment complex

Fire officials say a large 2-alarm fire injured 14 people including emergency responders and residents Wednesday night in Upper Marion.

The blaze errupted at the Kingswood Apartment complex around 10:30 p.m.

First responders on scene reported seeing heavy fire coming from the third floor of the building located on the 200 block of West Byron Place.

Some residents reportedly needed to jump out of windows to escape the flames.

Officials say a 14 people were hospitalized as a result of the fire. Five police officers and one paramedic were transported due to smoke inhalation and have since been released.

Eight residents were also taken to the hospital, officials say five were released and three remain hospitalized.

"The fire alarm was going on the upperside on the building, but not on my floor," Rubesh Jain said. He says he was alerted to leave the building by a neighbor who banged on his door.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

