Indecent exposure at neighborhood park in New Castle County under investigation: police

The Brief A 12-year-old boy told police he was the victim of an indecent exposure incident at a New Castle County park. The incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. last Friday, July 27 at Brookside Park. Detectives say the suspect is approximately 40–45 years old, about 6 feet tall with an average build and may have had a red bike.



New Castle County Police are investigating a report of an indecent exposure at a neighborhood park in Delaware.

What we know:

Detectives say the victim, a 12-year-old boy, told them that he saw a man standing near the footbridge of the park leading to Carlisle Road and Cameron Lane.

Detectives say the boy told them the man was watching him before exposing himself.

New Castle County Police posted a community alert on the department’s Facebook about the indecent exposure.

It states that detectives talked to the victim and his parents on the 100 block of Old Newark Road.

It also says the child described the suspect as a white male, approximately 40–45 years old, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and a red baseball cap with black stitching. The suspect may also have a red bicycle.

What you can do:

Contact Detective Weldon at (302) 395-2815 or adam.weldon@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Division of Police.

What they're saying:

"I think that's pretty awful," said Davida Robinson. She has disappointed to hear about a report of a man exposing himself to a child.

New Castle County Police say it happened at a park near her home in the Brookside neighborhood.

"It seems like it's becoming so common now to hear this and I think it's just awful," said Robinson. "It makes me concerned about me walking because I love walking. But I feel like I do not even want to walk through that park and a lot of kids are in that park," she said.

A mother and daughter do not want to show their faces but live near one of the entrances to the park.

"I came home and the cops were over there," said the adult daughter.

"It is a busy area but it's more known for drugs. Not for exposing themselves. Nothing surprises me. No. We have the county cops here a lot," said the mother.

Police are asking residents to check home security cameras for anything related that could help with the investigation.

"This is like the third time something has happened in the past month, so I am looking into getting cameras," said the woman.