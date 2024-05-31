14-year-old boy charged in Delaware gun shop burglary

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges after several firearms were stolen from a Delaware gun shop on Memorial Day.

The teen, who was not publicly identified by police, was taken into custody a day after the heist at Miller's Gun Center in New Castle.

Responding officers were told by a witness that a flat bed truck had slammed into the front of the business, causing the exterior to crumble.

Investigators found the truck parked behind a business on Dupont Highway, roughly 7 miles north of Miller's Gun Center.

Robert Miller, the owner of the 65-year-old family run business, said security footage showed a lone burglar in the store for 90 seconds stealing handguns.

Investigators were quickly able to identify the teenage suspect and located him inside a vehicle on Tuesday.

The teen is facing 16 felony counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of third-degree burglary, and other crimes.

He was arraigned in a New Castle County court and taken to a correctional facility after failing to pay $79k bail.