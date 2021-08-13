14-year-old boy wounded in Strawberry Mansion shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy wounded.

It happened on the 2300 block of Edgley Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the teen was shot in the thigh. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

