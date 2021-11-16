15-car pileup closes southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard

A multi-vehicle pileup has closed the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to FOX 29's Bob Kelly, the 15-car pileup was caused by manmade black ice near a construction zone on the boulevard.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the collision, showing multiple police vehicles at the scene.

The Roosevelt Boulevard is closed between 9th Street and Kelly Drive.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

