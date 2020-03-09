15 horses killed after fire erupts at Berks County training facility
BETHEL, Pa. - Fifteen horses were killed when a fire destroyed a barn at a horse training facility in Berks County, authorities said.
Employees were able to rescue seven other horses from the flames, which erupted around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Crane Thoroughbreds in Bethel.
Firefighters soon arrived on scene and found the barn engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing from the structure.
No human injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
