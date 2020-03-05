2 men killed, 5 firefighters injured in house fire in Berks County

Authorities say a two men were killed and several firefighters were injured during a 2-alarm fire at a home in Berks County.

The blaze reportedly broke out at a residence the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading just after 9 p.m.

Officials say one of the men lived at the home and the other did not. Another resident was also treated for minor injuries.

A total of five firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the flames. Four were treated on the scene and one was taken to Reading Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

