2 men killed, 5 firefighters injured in house fire in Berks County
READING, Pa. - Authorities say a two men were killed and several firefighters were injured during a 2-alarm fire at a home in Berks County.
The blaze reportedly broke out at a residence the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading just after 9 p.m.
Officials say one of the men lived at the home and the other did not. Another resident was also treated for minor injuries.
A total of five firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the flames. Four were treated on the scene and one was taken to Reading Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
