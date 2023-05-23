15-year-old among 3 teens shot in North Philadelphia, police say

A 15-year-old and two other teenagers were injured by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Diamond and Gratz streets just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found two teens, 15 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs and drove the boys to Temple University Hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old, who police say was also shot in the leg, arrived at Temple Hospital in a private vehicle and was also placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting. Investigators have not said what may have sparked the broad daylight gunfire.