15-year-old boy shot in leg at park in North Philadelphia

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the leg while at a park Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of North 11th Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, but found no victim.

While investigating the area, police received word that a 15-year-old boy had shown up at the Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police that he was inside the playground at the time of the shooting.

The boy was placed in stable condition as officers continue to investigate.