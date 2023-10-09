15-year-old boy shot in the face in East Germantown, police say

Gun violence continued in Philadelphia this weekend when a young boy became another victim.

Police say the 15-year-old was shot on the 200 block of Collom Street just before midnight Sunday.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The boy was first transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered. A motive is also unknown at this time.