15-year-old girl missing from Nicetown for nearly a month

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Police say Faith Blount was last seen on the 3800 block of Gratz Street on Apr. 4.

Blount is described as 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The family believes she may be in Kensington.

Anyone with information on Faith's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 215-686-3353 or 911.

