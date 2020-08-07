15-year-old girl reported missing from Camden
CAMDEN - Authorities in Camden are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday morning.
Police say Yorel Jackmon was last seen at her home on the 1100 block of Merrimac Road.
She is described as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last spotted wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and carrying a pink bag.
Anyone with information on Yorel's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 856-757-7042.
