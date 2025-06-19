Philadelphia weather: Strong storms expected on Thursday ahead of hot, sunny weekend

The Brief Temperatures will stretch into the 90s on Thursday with sunny skies that will give way to strong evening storms. Storms could be severe with bouts of heavy downpours, thunder and lightning, and strong wind gusts. A sunny and hot weekend is on tap for the Philadelphia area and could lead to the first heatwave of the season.



A round of strong storms will rock the Philadelphia area on Thursday before forecasters say sunny skies will take over in time for the weekend.

The National Weather Service says Thursday's storms could turn severe in some places, with bouts of heavy rain, strong winds, and possible hail.

What we know:

Temperatures will soar through the 80s on Thursday with added humidity that will make it feel much warmer.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures will peak around 90 degrees in Philadelphia, but the heat index will approach the triple digits.

The sultry conditions will set the stage for a round of scattered late-day storms that forecasters say could turn severe in some places.

Expect the first rush of storms to hit the Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor in New Jersey and Delaware around 6 p.m.

Rain will be heavy at times and wind gusts could reach 60 MPH with the possibility of hail and the slight risk of a tornado.

The storm threat is expected to last between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

What's next:

Friday will be the beginning of a sunny weekend that could culminate in our first heatwave of the year.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the 90s with uninterrupted sunshine.

By Tuesday, forecasters believe temperatures could hit the triple digits.

What you can do:

Stay up to date on the incoming storms and the weekend heat by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.