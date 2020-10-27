15-year-old shot 4 times in West Philadelphia, listed in critical condition

article

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene on the 800 block of Cecil Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the teenage victim was shot four times throughout the torso.

Responding officers rushed the teen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

MORE PHILADELPHIA NEWS:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest