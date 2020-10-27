Violence rages as a 29-year-old man is shot and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man has been shot and killed in North Philadelphia.
Officials say gunfire erupted Tuesday, around noon.
The victim was shot once in the face and multiple times throughout his body. He managed to drive himself to Episcopal Hospital, where he died.
Police responded to the scene of the shooting on the 2500 block of North 5th Street.
Officials say the investigation is underway. No suspects have been arrested and no weapon has been recovered.
