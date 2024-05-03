Deptford High School to dedicate baseball field to fallen Officer Bobby Shisler

Deptford High School will dedicate its baseball field to fallen officer Bobby Shisler, who died 2 months after he was shot in the leg during a struggle with an armed suspect.

Shisler, 27, died last May from injuries he sustained during a pedestrian stop turned shooting on that March. Investigators say Officer Shisler and 24-year-old Mitchell Negron engaged in a struggle on Doman Avenue when both were shot.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and Officer Shisler was taken to Cooper University Hospital for emergency surgery. In the months that followed the deadly altercation, Deptford and surrounding communities rallied around Officer Shisler with "Shisler Strong" t-shirts and yard signs.

Almost a year since Shisler's death, Deptford High School will name its varsity baseball field "Bobby Shisler Baseball Field." Shisler graduated from Deptford High School in 2014, and played catcher for their varsity baseball team.

The field dedication will happen before Friday's game at 3:45 p.m. against Gloucester.