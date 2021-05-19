15-year-old shot in arm in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1300 block of South 49th Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunshot wound struck the teen's arm one time. The teen was taken to CHOP in stable condition.

It's unclear if the teen was the intended target. So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

