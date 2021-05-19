16-year-old boy, 35-year-old woman shot at rec center in Kensington

The bloodshed continued Wednesday as two people were shot at the Hancock Rec Center in Kensington.

Officials say police responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting at the rec center around 9:15 p.m.

Officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police investigate after a 16-year-old and a 35-year-old woman were shot at the Hancock Rec Center in Fishtown

A 35-year-old female was found shot in the back. She was rushed to Temple and listed in critical condition.

Police say shell casings were found at the scene and the shooting took place at the rec center. An investigation is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter